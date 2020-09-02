Missing Durban 13-year-old found with 34-year-old neighbour on north coast

A 13-year-old Durban girl who went missing was found with her 34-year-old neighbour in Richards Bay late on Tuesday night.

When the child's parents realised she was missing from their home in Cornubia, north of Durban, on Tuesday morning, they rushed to the neighbour's house for help, only to discover the 34-year-old father of four had also disappeared.

A relative had seen the child, who turned 13 on Tuesday, get into a vehicle with the man in Isipingo, south of Durban.

Private security company Reaction Unit SA (Rusa) said the two were found in Richards Bay on the north coast just before midnight.

"Reaction officers travelled 156km from the Rusa headquarters to Richards Bay after receiving several tip-offs from residents in the area regarding the missing persons.

"Reaction officers located a home and found them in the company of extended family.

"According to the man, he left his home to spend the child's birthday with his family. The child turned 13 on Tuesday and he said he intended spoiling her on her birthday and wanted to seek employment in the area during the week," said Rusa director Prem Balram.

The Grade 7 pupil and the man were transported back to Durban.

"Rusa officers will contact the investigating officer to establish if the man will face criminal charges."

The man is a father of four children aged between one month and seven years old.

TimesLIVE