South Africa

Missing Durban 13-year-old found with 34-year-old neighbour on north coast

02 September 2020 - 07:02 By NIvashni Nair
The missing 13-year-old girl and her neighbour were found in Richards Bay after tip-offs from residents in the area.
The missing 13-year-old girl and her neighbour were found in Richards Bay after tip-offs from residents in the area.
Image: supplied

A 13-year-old Durban girl who went missing was found with her 34-year-old neighbour in Richards Bay late on Tuesday night.

When the child's parents realised she was missing from their home in Cornubia, north of Durban, on Tuesday morning, they rushed to the neighbour's house for help, only to discover the 34-year-old father of four had also disappeared.

A relative had seen the child, who turned 13 on Tuesday, get into a vehicle with the man in Isipingo, south of Durban.

Private security company Reaction Unit SA (Rusa) said the two were found in Richards Bay on the north coast just before midnight.

"Reaction officers travelled 156km from the Rusa headquarters to Richards Bay after receiving several tip-offs from residents in the area regarding the missing persons.

"Reaction officers located a home and found them in the company of extended family.

"According to the man, he left his home to spend the child's birthday with his family. The child turned 13 on Tuesday and he said he intended spoiling her on her birthday and wanted to seek employment in the area during the week," said Rusa director Prem Balram.

The Grade 7 pupil and the man were transported back to Durban.

"Rusa officers will contact the investigating officer to establish if the man will face criminal charges."

The man is a father of four children aged between one month and seven years old.

TimesLIVE

Man who raped six-year-old while on suspended sentence for another child rape handed two life sentences

The man who raped and killed six-year-old Delvinia Europa was sentenced to two life sentences by the Western Cape High Court in Bredasdorp on Friday.
News
4 days ago

'Remains are my toddler's,' mom of kidnapped child says

The family of a 19-month-old toddler who was kidnapped earlier this year, allegedly by her mother's lover, believes the remains found by a community ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Court puts Durban millionaire’s children in their place News
  2. Gigaba’s high-rolling friend Peterson Siyaya ‘broke’ News
  3. Animals damaged Kruger National Park lodging units during lockdown South Africa
  4. Honest? Disrespectful? Misogynistic? Khitsane family drama triggers SA South Africa
  5. Elite cops arrested for corruption, extortion and kidnapping in Durban South Africa

Latest Videos

Pap en sous on the go? PapStix is SA's new ready-to-eat meal
No bail for pregnant woman accused of killing boyfriend with acid
X