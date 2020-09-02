Nyanga serial rapist who used taxi to source victims gets 210 year prison sentence

A 29-year-old serial rapist from Nyanga who used a taxi to source his victims will most likely spend the rest of his life in prison.

The Western Cape high court on Tuesday sentenced him to a life sentence and a further 210 years behind bars following his conviction on six counts of rape, a count of sexual assault, eight counts of kidnapping and eight counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances.

He was handed two life sentences for rape, 15 years imprisonment for each of the eight robberies with aggravating circumstances, 10 years on four counts of rape, five years on eight counts of kidnapping and 10 years imprisonment for sexual assault. The sentences would run concurrently.

“The prosecutor, advocate Louise Freister, told the court Thobile Dyonase was employed as a taxi driver in Nyanga. From August 12 2017 to October 2 2017, he drove around the Tableview and Parklands areas and targeted women walking alone in the dark on their way to catch public transport to work,” said National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila.

“He would hoot for the women, as taxi drivers usually do to get the attention of passengers. He would charmingly speak to the passenger once she entered the taxi. He would tell her he needed to take a different route to avoid traffic,” he said.