South Africa

Protest action on N3 blocks entry into and out of Durban

02 September 2020 - 11:37 By TimesLIVE
The N3 near Spaghetti Junction has been closed in both directions by protesters who have not made clear what they are objecting to.
The N3 near Spaghetti Junction has been closed in both directions by protesters who have not made clear what they are objecting to.
Image: Supplied

The N3 near Spaghetti Junction in Durban was completely shut down by protesters on Wednesday.

Life Response’s Leon Fourie said the protest was relatively peaceful but traffic was affected as entry into and out of Durban was blockaded.

It is unclear what the protest was about, however initial reports said it was musicians protesting against the effects the lockdown has had on them.

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

GBV protests: Students and biker appear in court after violent clashes outside parliament

Sixteen protesters - among them students and at least one biker - have been released on warning and told to appear in court in six weeks' time after ...
News
1 day ago

WATCH | Buses blockade morning traffic in Durban

Traffic was gridlocked in Durban on Monday morning as eThekwini municipal bus drivers blocked major traffic routes by parking their vehicles across ...
News
2 days ago

On placard or page, activist Tsitsi Dangarembga shows courage

In the run-up to the July 31 anti-corruption protests in Zimbabwe, I became better acquainted with novelist, playwright, filmmaker and human rights ...
Opinion & Analysis
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Court puts Durban millionaire’s children in their place News
  2. Gigaba’s high-rolling friend Peterson Siyaya ‘broke’ News
  3. Animals damaged Kruger National Park lodging units during lockdown South Africa
  4. Honest? Disrespectful? Misogynistic? Khitsane family drama triggers SA South Africa
  5. Missing Durban 13-year-old found with 34-year-old neighbour on north coast South Africa

Latest Videos

Pap en sous on the go? PapStix is SA's new ready-to-eat meal
No bail for pregnant woman accused of killing boyfriend with acid
X