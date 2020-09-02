Protest action on N3 blocks entry into and out of Durban
02 September 2020 - 11:37
The N3 near Spaghetti Junction in Durban was completely shut down by protesters on Wednesday.
Life Response’s Leon Fourie said the protest was relatively peaceful but traffic was affected as entry into and out of Durban was blockaded.
It is unclear what the protest was about, however initial reports said it was musicians protesting against the effects the lockdown has had on them.
This is a developing story.
TimesLIVE