South Africa

Redi Tlhabi weighs in on 'Rakgadi' drama, shares her own experience

02 September 2020 - 10:58 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Redi Tlhabi has shared her own 'Rakgadi' drama.
Redi Tlhabi has shared her own 'Rakgadi' drama.
Image: Redi Tlhabi

Veteran radio personality Redi Tlhabi has shared her own “Rakgadi” ordeal, after Lebohang Khitsane’s memorial service that got everyone talking at the weekend.

Khitsane, who designed and manufactured life-size tombstones, died last week from renal failure.

He was well-known for creating elaborate tombstones for prominent personalities in SA including Mandoza, singer and producer Robbie Malinga and actor Joe Mafela.

His memorial service was interrupted when his sister, Semati Moedi, claimed in now-viral video footage, that his wife had allegedly been cheating on him.

Honest? Disrespectful? Misogynistic? Khitsane family drama triggers SA

SA has lots of mixed opinions about the family drama at the tombstone creator's memorial
News
2 days ago

This led to “Rakgadi” making the top trending list on Twitter as many, including Tlhabi, weighed in on the dramatic incident.

In a series of tweets, Tlhabi shared that after her father died, his sisters allegedly stopped at nothing to make her mom's life a living hell.

“Before mom had even found out that her husband was dead, Bo Rakgadi (the aunts) were screaming in broad daylight, that my mom had killed their brother because she was younger, she was a Xhosa woman and wanted his 3 roomed house. Never mind that she was the high-income earner with a company car,” said Tlhabi.

Tlhabi said 25 years later, the long lost aunts and half-siblings went to newspapers, claiming that her mother sold their brother's house.

In 2013, Sunday World reported that Tlhabi’s childhood home caused a row with her half-siblings, Dosky and Doris Direko.

According to the report, Dosky and Doris said the house was sold for R45,000 and without their consent.

Tlhabi also joked that it's been more than 30 years and the family is still waiting on the “young man” her mom was said to be moving on with.

Tlhabi further said that just because aunts say something, doesn't mean it is true.

Read Tlhabi's full thread below.

READ MORE

Tombstone entrepreneur Lebohang Khitsane dies

Tombstones entrepreneur Lebohang Khitsane has died from renal failure. Khitsane was thrust into popularity for his unique take on designing and ...
News
5 days ago

Lerato Zah & Nthati Moshesh pay tribute to Bataung Tombstone founder Lebo Khitsane

"You erected a beautiful combined tombstone for my parents. You've supported the Moshesh family through all our sorrows," Nthati said.
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

WATCH | Tombstone tycoon gives daughter Porsche for 18th birthday

Tombstone entrepreneur Lebohang Khitsane has emerged as the man featured in a widely shared video giving his daughter a Porsche for her 18th birthday.
News
2 years ago

Most read

  1. Court puts Durban millionaire’s children in their place News
  2. Gigaba’s high-rolling friend Peterson Siyaya ‘broke’ News
  3. Animals damaged Kruger National Park lodging units during lockdown South Africa
  4. Honest? Disrespectful? Misogynistic? Khitsane family drama triggers SA South Africa
  5. Missing Durban 13-year-old found with 34-year-old neighbour on north coast South Africa

Latest Videos

Pap en sous on the go? PapStix is SA's new ready-to-eat meal
No bail for pregnant woman accused of killing boyfriend with acid
X