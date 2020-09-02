South Africa

Retired defence intelligence general Manfred Mabuza dies

02 September 2020 - 12:48 By TimesLIVE
Retired major-general Manfred Mabuza has died after a short illness.
Retired major-general Manfred Mabuza has died after a short illness.
Image: SANDF

A former senior military major-general (retired), Manfred Mabuza, died on Tuesday after a short illness.

This was announced by defence force chief Gen Solly Shoke, and members of the Military Command.

Mabuza held various posts in defence intelligence and was eventually appointed senior staff officer strategic intelligence, said the SANDF. He was later promoted and appointed as a personal staff officer to the former SANDF chief, Gen Siphiwe Nyanda.

He was later transferred and appointed director covert collection before being promoted to chief director counter intelligence, a position he held until he was appointed general officer commanding training command and responsible for all training institutions of the SANDF military. He held this position until his retirement in December 2014.

Defence and military veterans minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, deputy minister Thabang Makwetla, secretary for defence Sonto Kudjoe and Shoke expressed their sadness and “heartfelt condolences” to his family, colleagues and friends.

TimesLIVE

Doctor who treated Nelson Mandela, surgeon-general Vejay Ramlakan, dies

The doctor who penned a tell-all book on statesman Nelson Mandela's final days, Dr Vijay Ramlakan, has died aged 62.
News
5 days ago

Collins Khosa murder: Military ombud finds that soldiers acted improperly

Soldiers implicated in the death of Alexandra resident Collins Khosa have been found to have acted improperly, irregularly and in contravention of ...
Politics
1 week ago

Sabotage, says SANDF over changed expiry dates on soldiers' ration packs

The SA National Defence Force (SANDF) has laid a charge of fraud against the suppliers of food packs for delivering expired food to military ...
News
4 months ago

Most read

  1. Court puts Durban millionaire’s children in their place News
  2. Gigaba’s high-rolling friend Peterson Siyaya ‘broke’ News
  3. Animals damaged Kruger National Park lodging units during lockdown South Africa
  4. Honest? Disrespectful? Misogynistic? Khitsane family drama triggers SA South Africa
  5. Missing Durban 13-year-old found with 34-year-old neighbour on north coast South Africa

Latest Videos

Pap en sous on the go? PapStix is SA's new ready-to-eat meal
No bail for pregnant woman accused of killing boyfriend with acid
X