Scammers target job loss fears with 'you're fired' e-mail, report warns

Online scammers across the globe are capitalising on fears of job and income losses during the Covid-19 lockdown, a new spam and phishing report has revealed.

The scammers, according to Kaspersky’s spam and phishing report for Q2 2020, use phishing mails, fake websites and social media to extract personal information, spread “malicious” software or defraud unsuspecting victims.

One of the techniques they use is to pose as human resources employees to send e-mails informing recipients that they had lost their jobs.

“The e-mails contain malicious attachments that purport to be receipts for two months’ salary. The employee was informed that the company had been forced to discharge them due to the pandemic-induced recession,” said the report.

The dismissal on the e-mail, Kaspersky said, "followed the book" as the attachment, according to the author of the e-mail, contained a request form for two months’ salary. The victim, however, only found malware attached.