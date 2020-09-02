Six key points from Nehawu's commemoration of front-line workers

Here are six important takeaways:

Demands must be met — Zola Saphetha

Saphetha said members of the federation will embark on a national day of action on Thursday to call on the government to address their demands. He said Nehawu would also tell its members at national level to down tools on September 10 for a mass strike.

“We hope that they shall heed our call and do so favourably. Otherwise on September 3 it will be clear that there will be no more turning back. Today it was nice, we were walking with the acting CEO [of the hospital], but as from the 10th [of September], this kind of relationship will be suspended.”

Stop PPE corruption — Joe Mpisi

Mpisi said Covid-19 related corruption steals from the working class. He said law enforcement agencies must investigate PPE corruption and ensure that officials who are implicated are held accountable.

“We are calling on law enforcement agencies to work around the clock to urgently make sure that all those that are implicated are brought to book because these actions take from the working class and the poor in this time of crisis.”

Pay nurses what is due to them — Zola Saphetha

Saphetha said nurses work hard and must be paid fairly.

“They are behaving as if we are not saving their families and relatives, we do. We are not differentiating or discriminating against anyone when they come to the hospital, we attend to them yet they are not paying our staff what is due [to them].”