Stage 4 load-shedding to continue on Thursday

02 September 2020 - 22:00 By TimesLIVE
Eskom has confirmed that stage 4 load-shedding will continue from 8am on Thursday.
Image: 123rf.com/Prapan Ngawkeaw

Brace for another day of stage 4 load-shedding.

Embattled power utility Eskom on Wednesday night confirmed that the stage 4 rotational power cuts would continue on Thursday from 8am to 10pm due to "continuing severe generation supply constraints".

Stage 4 was originally put in place from 4pm on Wednesday.

Eskom said the constrained power supply was due to "multiple unit breakdowns" and extra demand "as a result of the cold weather".

