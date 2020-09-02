Stage 4 load-shedding to continue on Thursday
Brace for another day of stage 4 load-shedding.
Embattled power utility Eskom on Wednesday night confirmed that the stage 4 rotational power cuts would continue on Thursday from 8am to 10pm due to "continuing severe generation supply constraints".
Stage 4 was originally put in place from 4pm on Wednesday.
Eskom said the constrained power supply was due to "multiple unit breakdowns" and extra demand "as a result of the cold weather".
