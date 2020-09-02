South Africa

Three Mpumalanga teachers arrested for allegedly assaulting pupils

02 September 2020 - 06:59 By Naledi Shange
Three teachers from Breyton have been arrested after allegedly assaulting and injuring four high school pupils.
Three high school teachers are due to appear in the Ermelo magistrate’s court on Wednesday after being arrested for allegedly assaulting four pupils at their school in Breyton, said Mpumalanga police.

The trio was arrested on Tuesday after the alleged assaults on Monday.

“According to information, the teachers instituted corporal punishment on the pupils, who sustained injuries. One of the pupils reported the matter to her parents who then alerted police,” said police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi.

“A case was registered and three other pupils came forward with further allegations of assault against the three teachers. Police conducted an investigation and discovered that among those implicated is the principal of the school and a head of department.”

The pupils are aged between 17 and 21. 

The teachers face charges of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily and an additional charge of common assault.

