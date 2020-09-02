South Africa

Two-truck collision in Tarlton kills four people

02 September 2020 - 12:19 By TimesLIVE
Four men died in a crash involving two trucks in Johannesburg this morning.
Image: ER24

Four men were killed on Wednesday when the truck they were travelling in crashed into the side of a larger truck on the R24 in Tarlton, Johannesburg.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said its paramedics, along with Johannesburg emergency services, arrived at 8am to find the tipper truck in the middle of the road, while the larger truck was found parked a short distance away.

“The cab of the tipper truck had been ripped off in the collision.

“Medics found two men lying trapped inside the cab of the tipper truck while two others were found lying a short distance away. Unfortunately, all four men had already succumbed to their injuries. Nothing could be done for them, and they were declared dead.”

The driver of the larger truck was assessed and found to have escaped injury.

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations, he added.

