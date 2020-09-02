UCT the only SA university in The Times' top 200

The University of Cape Town (UCT) is SA's lone representative in the top 200 of the Times Higher Education World Top University Rankings for 2021 released on Wednesday.

The institution was ranked 155, down from 136 the previous year.

This time last year, the University of the Witwatersrand occupied joint 194th spot. Next was Stellenbosch University in the 251—300 bracket and the University of KwaZulu-Natal in the 401—500 band. The University of Johannesburg was ranked in the 601—800 bracket.

The 2021 rankings placed the UK's Oxford University in the top spot for the fifth consecutive year. The US, however, dominated the top 10, claiming a record eight positions.