A timeline of Nateniël Julies' death — from mass protests to police arrests

The death of 16-year-old Nateniël Julies, who had Down syndrome, angered thousands across the globe who continue to demand justice for him and his family.

Julies, from Eldorado Park in the south of Johannesburg, was shot dead, allegedly by police, on the night of Wednesday, August 26, after he failed to respond to police questioning. His family told Newzroom Afrika that he had gone to the tuck shop to buy biscuits when he encountered the officers.

Gauteng premier David Makhura said the boy was caught in a shoot-out between a gang and police.

Here's a timeline of events from his death to community protests:

Julies is killed, protests erupt

Three police officers were injured on Thursday, August 27, during protests after community members accused them of fatally shooting Julies the day before. Two officers were from the local police station and one was from the metro police department. They were deployed to restore calm in the area. Angry protesters also damaged police vehicles and the police station. Four suspects were arrested for public violence.