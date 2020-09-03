Abalone poachers surrender R100k in proceeds of crime after arrest, court order

Two abalone smugglers were each sentenced to five years in prison this week, just over two months after they were arrested in a joint police operation on the N1 near the Huguenot tunnel in the Western Cape in June.

Mathew Phiri, 45, and Patrick Kanyembo, 34, were sentenced by the Paarl regional court on Monday after they entered into a plea and sentencing agreement with the state.

They were arrested transporting 14,855 units of dried abalone worth R5.6m by a joint team comprising of members of the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation Unit, police Crime Intelligence and K9 unit members and department of agriculture, forestry & fisheries officials during a search and seizure operation on June 23.

The team uncovered the abalone concealed in boxes at the back of a hired truck under vegetable bags.

The duo were kept in custody until their arrest.