Cops round up suspects in botched Pretoria cash heist

Five men who allegedly failed in their mission to carry out a cash heist in Montana in Pretoria have been arrested, police said on Thursday.

The group carried out the botched heist on Tuesday morning. One of the suspects was arrested on the scene while his accomplices managed to flee the scene empty-handed.

“On September 1 about 10am, the police responded to a CIT (cash-in-transit) robbery that had just occurred at Zambezi Junction in Montana. It is alleged that a group of men approached a security guard walking out of a liquor outlet with a money bag. One of the suspects shot at the security guard while his accomplices grabbed the bag,” said Col Brenda Muridili.

“While the suspects were trying to flee, the driver of the armoured vehicle managed to corner the suspect with the money bag. Others fled the scene empty-handed in a white vehicle,” she said.

The injured guard was taken to hospital while the cornered robber was arrested.

“The province immediately implemented the 72-hour activation plan and the mobilised team followed up on information which led them to a safe house used by the suspects at a security complex in Pretoria north. Four more suspects were arrested and the police seized two unlicensed firearms and the white vehicle that was used during the robbery,” Muridili said.

The five suspects would appear in the Pretoria magistrate’s court soon.

They would face charges of armed robbery, attempted murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

TimesLIVE