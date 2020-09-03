Eastern Cape dad sniffed out hiding among trees with kidnapped toddler

Eastern Cape police on Thursday hailed the services of their search and rescue dog Misty, which managed to sniff out a man who had kidnapped his toddler and gone into hiding with her.

Col Priscilla Naidu said the child had been taken by the 24-year-old father after an argument with the child’s mother on Monday. The couple live on a farm in the orange-growing area of Patensie.

“The mother was not overly concerned at the time [the angry father left with the child] as she assumed that he would return with the child as soon as his anger subsided. However, when he did not return by 9pm, she reported the matter to police,” said Naidu.