Gang targets smallholdings in violent robberies in Hartbeespoort area

Police have confirmed that a gang is behind a series of violent home invasions at smallholdings around Hartbeespoort Dam in the North West.

Families on four properties were targeted last week.

A family on a smallholding in Leuwenskloof, Hartbeeshoek, had their home pelted with stones and windows smashed last Tuesday evening.

“The suspects did not gain access into the house as burglar bars were fixed in front of the windows and doors. A security company was alerted, whose reaction time was quick. On their arrival, the suspects fled,” said police spokesperson Lt-Col Adele Myburgh.

A case of malicious damage to property is under investigation.

On the same night at about 10pm, a 30-year-old was asleep at Skeerpoort with her boyfriend. The woman went to an outside bathroom and, upon her return, was overpowered by a group who broke open the door and sprayed the victims with pepper spray.

“Cellular phones were stolen. Police are investigating a house robbery,” said Myburgh.