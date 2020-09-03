Is Virgin Active wrong for ditching mask rule? Nah, it's part of the regulations

Virgin Active SA has caused a buzz with its statement regarding wearing a face mask in their gyms.

According to the health club chain, a mask is no longer compulsory when doing “vigorous” activity.

“Government has released new regulations covering the use of masks in the club. The use of masks is no longer compulsory when members are undertaking a vigorous activity, provided that they maintain a 2m distance from other people,” read the post.

“A mask must be worn at all other times in the club, including on entry and exit. Our teams will still be masked up and we encourage members to use masks responsibly and with consideration for other members.”