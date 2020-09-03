Limpopo student missing, boyfriend found dead in suspected suicide

Limpopo police are searching for two people who have gone missing under suspicious circumstances over the last few days.

One is a 20-year-old woman who has not been seen since Saturday, August 29. Her boyfriend was found dead on Monday.

Col Moatshe Ngoepe said Kgaogelo Shai, is a student at Letaba TVET in Tzaneen.

She was living on a rented property at Mokgoloboto village.

“Shai was last seen with her new boyfriend Ronny Kgatla from the same village. He reportedly committed suicide on August 31 2020,” said Ngoepe.

Police have since been searching for her but have no leads.

The second case involves a primary school pupil.

The grade 7 pupil has been missing since he got into trouble at school on Monday.