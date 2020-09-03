Nehawu hands over memorandum at Union Buildings as strike looms

National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) members handed over a memorandum of demands to government on Thursday at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

Deputy health minister Dr Joe Phaahla accepted the memorandum.

Nehawu is protesting against the salaries of public servants not being increased and lapses in the provision of personal protective equipment (PPE) for front-line workers during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In Cape Town, a group of Nehawu protesters was dispersed by police in front of parliament.

Mass gatherings remain prohibited under the Covid-19 lockdown regulations.