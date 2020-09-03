NMU to extend academic year, start 2021 classes in March

The 2021 academic year at Nelson Mandela University looks set to begin in March 2021, as the current academic year will be extended to ensure its completion.

The university’s executive committee of Senate approved a revised academic calendar at the end of July, which will see the first semester conclude on September 23. The second semester start on September 28 and most of the teaching will be concluded on December 18.

Experiential learning activities, revision sessions and summer schools will be held in early January to help students to complete aspects of their modules and prepare for assessments.

Examinations and other end-of-module assessments, including re-examinations, will take place in late January and February 2021, with the new academic year beginning in March 2021.