One dead, one arrested as farmer's wife and cop neighbour foil attempted house robbery

One person was killed and another arrested after an attempted robbery at a farm in Sundra, Mpumalanga.

Provincial police spokesperson Brig Leonard Hlathi said the 66-year-old farm owner and his wife, 64, were at home during the ordeal on Wednesday.

“He went to the main gate at the road while his wife stayed inside the house. Three suspects approached the house and asked the victim [wife of the farm owner] to open the security gate. One suspect tried to open the gate producing a firearm. The victim ran to the room and fetched the .38 special revolver from the safe.

“As the victim returned, the suspects were still there trying to open the gate. At that stage she opened fire. The suspects then ran away. One managed to evade capture,” Hlathi said.

A police captain on his way to work nearby heard the gunshots.

“Capt Fouche from Springs detectives, who resides opposite the farmholding in Sundra, was on his way to work when he heard gunshots. [He] immediately responded and requested backup from Sundra SAPS and the neighbourhood watches,” Hlathi added.

During a chase, there was an exchange of gunfire. One suspect was killed and a second arrested. The third suspect escaped.

Two firearms were recovered at the scene.

