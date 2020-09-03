South Africa

Public servant arrested for being an 'illegal immigrant' released on warning

03 September 2020 - 22:02
Kebone Masange, HOD at the Mpumalanga human settlements department, appeared in the Pretoria magistrate’s court on Thursday on a charge of fraud.
Kebone Masange, HOD at the Mpumalanga human settlements department, appeared in the Pretoria magistrate’s court on Thursday on a charge of fraud.
Image: 123RF/Olga Yastremska

A senior government official in Mpumalanga, who was arrested for allegedly being in the country illegally and in possession of three fraudulently-obtained identity documents, has been released on warning.

Kebone Masange, 52, the head of department at the province's human settlements department, appeared in the Pretoria magistrate’s court on Thursday on a charge of fraud.

He was released on warning and is expected back in court on September 11, pending further investigations.

The Hawks' Gauteng serious corruption investigation unit is probing the case.

“The probe was launched after it emerged that Masange had been allegedly in the Republic of South Africa illegally since 1995, from neighbouring Zimbabwe,” said Hawks spokesperson Brig Hangwani Mulaudzi.

Top public servant arrested for being an 'illegal immigrant' in SA

A senior government official in Mpumalanga has been arrested for allegedly being in the country illegally and in possession of fraudulently obtained ...
News
1 day ago

“According to the national population register, Masange was issued with three different identity documents on different dates.”

Mulaudzi said on two IDs Masange had applied for, he was registered as a South African citizen, and on the other, which was granted in 1997, as an exempted Zimbabwean citizen.

“That was at odds with the Southern African Development Community (SADC) amnesty that states that to qualify an applicant needed to have continuously lived in South Africa since July 1991.

“A few months before the SADC exemption was approved, Masange reportedly submitted an application for notice of birth and his first RSA identity document at Ferreirasdorp regional offices in Johannesburg using the name Kebone Masangeni during March 1997. In the said application he claimed that he was born in Johannesburg,” Mulaudzi said.

According to Mulaudzi, in May 1997 Masange was issued with another ID as a South African citizen, and he claimed to have been born in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal.

Masange also reportedly managed to help his then wife obtain permanent residence in January 2007.

“The accused was at some stage summoned to the home affairs offices for an interview after the three different ID numbers attributed to him were picked up on the system. He then deposed a sworn affidavit stating that he was born in Letlhabile, Brits.

“Masange has clearly misrepresented himself three times to the department and he also failed to surrender both identity documents that he obtained through misrepresentation during the 2010 amnesty that was granted to Zimbabwean nationals,” said Mulaudzi.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Hawks mum on whether officials are implicated in Ters fraud

As more fraud cases related to the Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme (Ters) payments come to light, the Hawks are tight-lipped on whether any ...
News
5 hours ago

MEC promises stricter screening when hiring after another 'fake doctor' bust

The KwaZulu-Natal department of health has called on its hospitals to enforce stricter screening process when taking on staff, after a second bogus ...
News
1 day ago

'Some items more than double, even five times the price': auditor-general on PPE scandal

The national and provincial departments of health and education have paid up to five times more than they should have for personal protective ...
Politics
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Missing Durban 13-year-old found with 34-year-old neighbour on north coast South Africa
  2. Redi Tlhabi weighs in on 'Rakgadi' drama, shares her own experience South Africa
  3. Honest? Disrespectful? Misogynistic? Khitsane family drama triggers SA South Africa
  4. Animals damaged Kruger National Park lodging units during lockdown South Africa
  5. Gigaba’s high-rolling friend Peterson Siyaya ‘broke’ News

Latest Videos

Parties, hampers & security upgrades: 5 key points from Mokonyane's state ...
Nateniël Julies' death: Third police suspect appears in court
X