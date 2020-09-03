Public servant arrested for being an 'illegal immigrant' released on warning

“According to the national population register, Masange was issued with three different identity documents on different dates.”

Mulaudzi said on two IDs Masange had applied for, he was registered as a South African citizen, and on the other, which was granted in 1997, as an exempted Zimbabwean citizen.

“That was at odds with the Southern African Development Community (SADC) amnesty that states that to qualify an applicant needed to have continuously lived in South Africa since July 1991.

“A few months before the SADC exemption was approved, Masange reportedly submitted an application for notice of birth and his first RSA identity document at Ferreirasdorp regional offices in Johannesburg using the name Kebone Masangeni during March 1997. In the said application he claimed that he was born in Johannesburg,” Mulaudzi said.

According to Mulaudzi, in May 1997 Masange was issued with another ID as a South African citizen, and he claimed to have been born in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal.

Masange also reportedly managed to help his then wife obtain permanent residence in January 2007.

“The accused was at some stage summoned to the home affairs offices for an interview after the three different ID numbers attributed to him were picked up on the system. He then deposed a sworn affidavit stating that he was born in Letlhabile, Brits.

“Masange has clearly misrepresented himself three times to the department and he also failed to surrender both identity documents that he obtained through misrepresentation during the 2010 amnesty that was granted to Zimbabwean nationals,” said Mulaudzi.

TimesLIVE