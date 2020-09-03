Sandra Munsamy's brother 'was initial target' before her kidnapping, court hears

Inderan Naicker, who heads the once multibillion-rand Xmoor Transport family business empire, was allegedly the initial target before his sister, Sandra Munsamy, was abducted.

This was revealed in the Durban magistrate's court on Thursday when two of the four men arrested in connection with Munsamy's kidnapping earlier this year, continued with their bail application.

The Hawks previously made an application to bar the media from identifying or photographing the accused due to the sensitive nature of the case.

TimesLIVE reported that accused one and three are South Africans, and accused two and four are Mozambicans. None have been named.

Responding to an affidavit deposed by Hawks investigating officer Abraham Sonnekus, who cited reasons why the pair should be denied bail, former national director of public prosecutions Mxolisi Nxasana, representing accused three, sought to exploit gaps in the state's case against his client.

Nxasana conceded that while his client was arrested at a house in eMalahleni in Mpumalanga, where Munsamy was held captive for 162 days, he maintained his innocence.