Stage 3 load-shedding for Friday

Power utility Eskom will implement stage 3 load-shedding on Friday, as the weather improves and demand decreases.

“Due to reduced demand and the much improved weather, Eskom will reduce load-shedding to stage 3 starting at 8am to 10pm,” Eskom said in a statement.

The power utility said load-shedding would continue into the weekend in order to replenish emergency generation reserves.

“The system remains unreliable and vulnerable and Eskom will continue to communicate the stage of load-shedding should there be any further developments.”

Eskom said its teams had returned one generation unit each at Tutuka, Matla, Majuba and Camden power stations.

“However, two other units suffered breakdowns during the period. Unplanned breakdowns amount to 11,185MW of capacity, adding to the 5,040MW currently out on planned maintenance. Eskom teams are working around the clock to return as many of these generation units to service as possible.”

Eskom urged the public to reduce electricity usage in order to assist the power utility to limit load-shedding.

