WATCH | What you need to know about SA’s official Covid-19 tracing app

Almost six months after SA's first coronavirus case, the department of health has officially launched a Covid-19 contact tracing app.

The app, called Covid Alert SA, is available for download on Android and iOS Apple phones.

Here is what you need to know.

Bluetooth contact-tracing app

The Bluetooth contact-tracing app can track and trace those who have been in close contact with someone who tested positive for Covid-19 early and refer them for appropriate management such as immediate testing, isolation, or quarantine.

“By downloading and using the Covid Alert SA app, you become a part of a powerful digital network of app users who choose to work together for the benefit of everyone in the app community while all enjoying complete privacy and anonymity.

“App users understand their exposure to Covid-19 and help others to do the same. We can all work together to curb the spread of Covid-19 and, ultimately, to save lives,” said the department.