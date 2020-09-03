South Africa

WATCH | All aboard! Free health-care train stops in Gauteng for first time

Zama Luthuli Multimedia producer
03 September 2020 - 07:00

Transnet's Phelophepa health-care train has made its way to Gauteng for the first time in its 26 years of operation.

The train, which brings free health-care to the doorsteps of vulnerable communities, had previously travelled to every province in SA except Gauteng.

According to acting train manager Dr Mathapelo Mashupu, the train usually sees around 1,500 patients, but because of Covid-19 restrictions, the number of patients has decreased drastically.

After the outbreak of the coronavirus, the train was sent to hotspots across the country to help contain the spread of the virus. The spike in Covid-19 in Gauteng meant that the train could be used as a vehicle to limit the movement of people needing medical assistance in the province.

The Phelophepa train offers Covid-19 screening and testing, which run concurrently with the other services on board — a pharmacy, dentistry, eye clinic, psychology clinic and general clinic.

The train will be travelling to Soweto and Olifantsfontein during September and October.

TimesLIVE

