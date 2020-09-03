WATCH | All aboard! Free health-care train stops in Gauteng for first time

According to acting train manager Dr Mathapelo Mashupu, the train usually sees around 1,500 patients, but because of Covid-19 restrictions, the number of patients has decreased drastically.

After the outbreak of the coronavirus, the train was sent to hotspots across the country to help contain the spread of the virus. The spike in Covid-19 in Gauteng meant that the train could be used as a vehicle to limit the movement of people needing medical assistance in the province.

The Phelophepa train offers Covid-19 screening and testing, which run concurrently with the other services on board — a pharmacy, dentistry, eye clinic, psychology clinic and general clinic.

The train will be travelling to Soweto and Olifantsfontein during September and October.

