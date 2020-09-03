WATCH | Traffic cop caught 'grooving' on motorbike must now face the music

A national traffic officer caught on camera letting go of the handlebars of his motorcycle, stretching his arms and then seemingly jamming to a tune while on the move has revved up his bosses for failing to set a good example to Gauteng motorists.

The bopping officer was filmed with blue lights flashing, cruising past a vehicle in what irked traffic authorities said showed a “lack of discipline”.

The video, which has gone viral on social media, was however altered to include the famous Zol soundtrack featuring vocals by Cogta minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.