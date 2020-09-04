Clicks under fire over hair advert
Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi has added her voice to the outcry over an advertisement for hair products by health and beauty retailer Clicks.
The ad, which has since been removed from their website, with an apology issued, had been slated as being prejudiced and disrespectful against black natural hair.
In a tweet on Friday, Tunzi said: “Not only is this disrespectful to black lives, it is also evidence of an absence of representation and diversity within the organisation. And we are talking about a SA with a population of about 80% black people (stand to be corrected). No ways.”
The retailer has come under fire for the advert in a campaign run on its website, where they published an image of black hair, which was labelled as dry and damaged, while an example of white hair is described as fine and flat.
Not only is this disrespectful to black lives, it is also evidence of an absence of representation and diversity within the organization. And we are talking about a South Africa with a population of about 80% black people (stand to be corrected). No ways💔 @Clicks_SA https://t.co/HWtfH40HCY— Zozibini Tunzi (@zozitunzi) September 4, 2020
Even the EFF came out with guns blazing against the retail store saying their action must be regarded as a human rights violation because the advert perpetuates colonialism and racism.
“All progressive forces must embark on a direct action to ensure Clicks is held accountable for their racism and this is not brushed under the carpet like many violations black people are confronted with in this country,” the statement reads.
The pictures have sparked widespread outrage on social media, with the company accused of being racist.
In a statement, Clicks apologised for the advert.
“We would like to issue an unequivocal apology. We have removed the images which go against everything we believe in. We do not condone racism and we are strong advocates of natural hair. We are deeply sorry and will put in place stricter measures on our website,” it said.
EFF Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said: “Not after Zozibini #ClicksMustFall. How dare they insult our hair! This is the reason young black girls in white schools are forced to shave/straighten their #BlackHair.”
In another Tweet, an angry Ndlozi said black people have no more cheeks to give after a “billion claps for 600 years”. “You also have nothing to lose but your chains! It is you, blacks, who must end racism. End it now ... ”
Celebrity Nandi Madida also came out with guns blazing against the advert. “Our hair has always been beautiful and will always be beautiful! WE have the numbers and the buying power! Our crowns are glorious!,” she tweeted.
Clicks must apologize by giving every woman with natural hair a voucher to buy natural hair products to the value of R1000, they insulted our hair, they must pay.......If not they will lose us to Dischem permanently!#clicksmustfall#clicks pic.twitter.com/Yc1xW6Mbnz— SingsBeja (@Singatwa13) September 4, 2020
Musician Zakes Bantwini tweeted: “ENOUGH IS ENOUGH! these corporations do this on purpose! knowing that all they will do is apologise on Twitter and other platforms! Thinking it will just end there! They undermine us and underestimate our power.”
TimesLIVE