Clicks under fire over hair advert

Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi has added her voice to the outcry over an advertisement for hair products by health and beauty retailer Clicks.

The ad, which has since been removed from their website, with an apology issued, had been slated as being prejudiced and disrespectful against black natural hair.

In a tweet on Friday, Tunzi said: “Not only is this disrespectful to black lives, it is also evidence of an absence of representation and diversity within the organisation. And we are talking about a SA with a population of about 80% black people (stand to be corrected). No ways.”

The retailer has come under fire for the advert in a campaign run on its website, where they published an image of black hair, which was labelled as dry and damaged, while an example of white hair is described as fine and flat.