Community pleads with public protector to save their school

The community of Kwaarspruit, which falls under the Manala Mgibe tribunal authority in Emalahleni, has put its hopes in the hands of public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane to save their dilapidated school.

Mkhwebane and her deputy Kholeka Gcaleka had visited Mokibe Primary School on Friday to assess it after it made headlines for being in a dire state.

The rundown structure, on a farm, is empty after pupils were taken to other schools in June after a directive issued by Mpumalanga premier Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane. She found the school to be non-conducive for pupils.

But despite its shabby condition, allowing rain to pour into classrooms and the sun making it unbearably hot in the zinc structures in summer, the community is pleading with the government to keep the school open.

“This school is our legacy ... It was built by a white farmer who said that he wanted to accommodate all the children in the area. I went to the school and my children went to this school. It may look bad but we, the community would come and clean and take care of the school ourselves,” said community leader Oupa Mashiane.