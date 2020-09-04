Cyril is the alpha but he's not Moses, plus 5 highlights from 'Vrye Weekblad'

The latest dramas in the ANC are a triumph for Cyril Ramaphosa and the Ace Magashule camp was left with a bloody nose. Can Ramaphosa take this further, clean up the party and blow life into the economy?

It is tempting to wonder if Ramaphosa's famed long game, that he has been widely criticised for this year, was indeed the right one and if it is indeed bearing fruit.

His over-cautiousness hasn't always worked for him — Magashule has often outplayed him at ground level and portrayed his consensus-seeking as a weakness, while other factions inside the party were flourishing.

