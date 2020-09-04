South Africa

Dark days ahead this weekend as Eskom keep the lights off

04 September 2020 - 19:27 By TimesLIVE
Stage 2 loadshedding will carry through to Saturday and Sunday.
Stage 2 loadshedding will carry through to Saturday and Sunday.
Image: 123RF/loganban

It is still lights out for South Africans this weekend, as Eskom will implement stage 2 load-shedding from 8am until 10pm on Saturday and Sunday.

This is necessary to replenish the emergency generation reserves which were depleted this past week, the power utility said in a statement.

It warned the grid remained unstable and vulnerable, and urged South Africans to use electricity sparingly.

Earlier on Friday, Eskom announced it had summarily suspended the managers of the Tutuka and Kendal power stations, saying the country’s load-shedding crisis was being “exacerbated by serious issues of apathetic behaviour” by some top staff.

“While it is true the ageing fleet is plagued by legacy issues of neglect and omitted maintenance and is therefore susceptible to unpredictable breakdowns, it is also true the situation is exacerbated by serious issues of apathetic behaviour by some management staff,” it said in a statement.

“It is for this reason the board has come out strongly in support of group CEO Andre de Ruyter in his action yesterday morning of summarily suspending the Tutuka and Kendal power station managers pending disciplinary inquiries. Further interventions are ongoing at the Kriel and Duvha power stations.”

TimesLIVE

MORE

Eskom restructure will take another two years: David Mabuza

The government only envisages completing the process of restructuring or unbundling Eskom into three separate entities in 2022,Deputy President David ...
Politics
1 day ago

Eskom suspends power station managers over load-shedding

Eskom has summarily suspended the managers of Tutuka and Kendal power stations, saying the country’s load-shedding crisis was being “exacerbated by ...
Business
10 hours ago

Most read

  1. Missing Durban 13-year-old found with 34-year-old neighbour on north coast South Africa
  2. Redi Tlhabi weighs in on 'Rakgadi' drama, shares her own experience South Africa
  3. Cape Town considers tariff options as dams fill up for first time in 5 years South Africa
  4. 'We are still shocked': Mom of missing teen found with 34-year-old neighbour South Africa
  5. ANALYSIS | That’s not Duduzane Zuma’s Twitter account. Here’s why South Africa

Latest Videos

'I am coloured, I am proud!' Eldorado schoolgirl delivers powerful poem at ...
Parties, hampers & security upgrades: 5 key points from Mokonyane's state ...
X