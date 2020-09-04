How prison in Limpopo was milked of R18m in tender fiddle

A former prison boss in Limpopo who dished out tenders worth millions — even to a company owned by his girlfriend — and pocketed kickbacks has been convicted of fraud and corruption.

The Kutama Sinthumule Correctional Facility suffered a loss of more than R18m through the scheme, said Hawks spokesperson Capt Matimba Maluleke.

Clement Raphalalani, the former deputy director of the facility, was convicted on Tuesday in the Makhado regional court.

Maluleke gave a breakdown of the activities that transpired under his watch at the Louis Trichardt prison.

“During 2017, Raphalalani, who was a procurement officer at the facility, awarded a R2.7m tender to Penson Manufacturing company belonging to Editha Pengson without following due processes,” said Maluleke.