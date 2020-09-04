South Africa

IN PICTURES | Eldorado Park joins Nateniël Julies' family for his memorial

04 September 2020 - 06:00 By TimesLIVE
Julies' mother, Bridget Harris, was emotional , along with other family members and friends during the memorial service.
Image: Alon Skuy

Nateniël Julies may have been a boy who could not speak, but his death has called the community of Eldorado Park to attention.

This was according to church leader Apostle Eden Constance, who was speaking at a memorial service for the slain teenager on Thursday night.

Constance said the 16-year-old's death should herald change in the community.

“He called us all to attention. Through your disability, you brought an ability to a crying community … Eldorado Park must change for the better tonight,” he said.

Julies, 16, and who suffered with Down syndrome, was shot and killed on Wednesday last week, allegedly at the hands of three police officers.

He was gunned down while holding only a packet of biscuits while he danced to the pulsating blue lights cast across Hillbrow Flats by the police van.

His death sparked a wave of protest action that saw the suburb placed on lockdown for two days, before three officers linked to the slaying were arrested.

On Thursday night there was an outpouring of grief as his family and their neighbours gathered to pay tribute to the boy.

TimesLIVE photographer Alon Skuy was at the memorial service.

Mourners at the memorial service of Nateniël Julies in Eldorado Park on Thursday evening.
Image: Alon Skuy
Family and friends of Nateniël Julies at his memorial service in Eldorado Park on Thursday evening. The teenager was allegedly shot and killed by police.
Image: Alon Skuy
Family and friends of Nateniël Julies at his memorial service in Eldorado Park on Thursday evening. The teenager was allegedly shot and killed by police.
Image: Alon Skuy
Family and friends of Nateniël Julies at his memorial service in Eldorado Park on Thursday evening. The teenager was allegedly shot and killed by police.
Image: Alon Skuy
Mourners at the memorial service of Nateniël Julies in Eldorado Park on Thursday evening.
Image: Alon Skuy
Family of Nateniël Julies at his memorial service in Eldorado Park on Thursday evening. The teenager was allegedly shot and killed by police.
Image: Alon Skuy
Mourners at the memorial service of Nateniël Julies in Eldorado Park on Thursday evening. The teenager was allegedly shot and killed by police.
Image: Alon Skuy
Mourners at the memorial service of Nateniël Julies in Eldorado Park on Thursday evening. The teenager was allegedly shot and killed by police.
Image: Alon Skuy
Family of Nateniël Julies during his memorial service in Eldorado Park on Thursday evening.
Image: Alon Skuy
Mourners at the memorial service of Nateniël Julies in Eldorado Park on Thursday evening.
Image: Alon Skuy

TimesLIVE

