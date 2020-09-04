IN PICTURES | Eldorado Park joins Nateniël Julies' family for his memorial

Nateniël Julies may have been a boy who could not speak, but his death has called the community of Eldorado Park to attention.

This was according to church leader Apostle Eden Constance, who was speaking at a memorial service for the slain teenager on Thursday night.

Constance said the 16-year-old's death should herald change in the community.

“He called us all to attention. Through your disability, you brought an ability to a crying community … Eldorado Park must change for the better tonight,” he said.

Julies, 16, and who suffered with Down syndrome, was shot and killed on Wednesday last week, allegedly at the hands of three police officers.

He was gunned down while holding only a packet of biscuits while he danced to the pulsating blue lights cast across Hillbrow Flats by the police van.

His death sparked a wave of protest action that saw the suburb placed on lockdown for two days, before three officers linked to the slaying were arrested.

On Thursday night there was an outpouring of grief as his family and their neighbours gathered to pay tribute to the boy.

TimesLIVE photographer Alon Skuy was at the memorial service.