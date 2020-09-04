SA's first 'police hospital' opens for Covid-19 patients in Pretoria

The doors have officially opened at SA's first “police hospital”.

The 160-bed facility will first be used for women and men in blue who have contracted Covid-19. The disease has already claimed the lives of 193 officers.

Deputy police minister Cassel Mathale, together with SAPS national commissioner Gen Khehla Sitole and the management of the SA Police Medical Scheme (Polmed), opened the site at the Tshwane SAPS Academy on Thursday.

While the new hospital fits into the force's long-term plans for its members, its first duty will be to assist officers who have been exposed to the coronavirus.

“We have been compelled to respond decisively and innovatively to curb the rapid spread of this pandemic and to ensure that we protect our front-line workers for them to be able to continue to deliver much-needed services to our citizens,” said Mathale. “What we are witnessing today is a step in the right direction.”