Soldier who 'deliberately infected' partner with HIV charged with attempted murder

AfriForum says pressure by its private prosecution unit has ensured that a South African National Defence Force member accused of deliberately infecting his partner with HIV is ready for trial.

The soldier, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the woman, appeared in the Pretoria magistrate’s court on Thursday charged with attempted murder. It is alleged that he knew about his HIV status but had unprotected sex with a female soldier, with whom he was romantically involved.

The case was postponed until September 16 to provide his legal team with a copy of the charge sheet.

“AfriForum is supporting her and her family,” said the organisation in a statement.

The organisation said during his appearance on Thursday, “bodyguards” tried to intimidate an AfriForum employee who tried to take pictures of the accused into deleting the images.

“AfriForum wants to state unequivocally that we cannot be intimidated, especially not when it comes to our striving for justice. The family approached us to support them in prosecuting the accused and ensuring that he pays for his deeds — and we will continue doing this,” said advocate Phyllis Vorster, a prosecutor in the private prosecution unit.

The unit became involved in 2018 after being approached for support.

After consultation with the prosecutor, the unit learnt that the SANDF refused to provide the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) with the necessary information, Vorster said.

AfriForum said the dossier was now complete after continued pressure from the unit and the NPA was able to prosecute.

TimesLIVE