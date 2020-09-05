COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | India crosses 4-million coronavirus cases with record surge
September 5 2020 - 11:25
Russia reports 5,205 new coronavirus cases
Russia reported 5,205 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, pushing its national tally to 1,020,310, the fourth largest in the world.
Authorities said 110 people had died in the last 24 hours, bringing the official death toll to 17,759.
September 5 2020 - 11:06
India crosses 4-million coronavirus cases with record surge
India's total coronavirus cases surged beyond 4-million with a record rise on Saturday, making it the third country in the world to surpass that mark, following the US and Brazil.
India added 86,432 cases of the new virus on Saturday, a global daily record, according to data from the federal health ministry.
Infections rose across the country, including in the capital New Delhi and the large states of Maharashtra and Karnataka.
The jump to more than 4-million cases comes only 13 days after India reached 3-million cases, accelerating sharply from the more than 100 days it took to increase by the previous 1-million.
India has logged the world's largest daily coronavirus caseload for almost a month, as its government pushes the opening up of businesses to revive a sharply contracting economy.
The number of deaths in India from the Covid-19 rose by more than 1,000 to 69,561 on Saturday.
September 5 2020 - 10:43
Lockdown protesters defy police as Australia coronavirus cases ease
Protesters against a Covid-19 lockdown defied police in Australia's hotspot on Saturday, prompting 15 arrests, even as the state of Victoria continued its gradual improvement in stemming new cases due to the nearly five weeks of restrictions.
Around 200 protesters in the state capital Melbourne rallied with chants of "freedom" and "human rights matter", surrounded by swarms of police.
One of the arrests was for assaulting police, while others were arrested or fined for breaching health restrictions, Victoria police said in a statement.
September 5 2020 - 10:16
South Korea posts fewest Covid-19 cases in three weeks after tightening distancing
South Korea recorded 168 new coronavirus cases as of midnight on Friday, posting the lowest daily tally in three weeks after imposing stricter social distancing rules to blunt a second wave of infections.
The total infections rose to 21,010, with 333 deaths, according to the data published by the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Saturday.
Friday's new cases were the lowest since a major outbreak emerged from a Christian church whose members attended a large political rally on August 15.
The daily tallies have been hovering below 200 over the past three days after peaking at 441 late last week, a sign that tougher social distancing curbs implemented last Sunday have begun taking effect.
The measures included an unprecedented step of curbing the operation of eateries in the Seoul metropolitan area, where the current spread is concentrated, banning onsite dining after 9pm and limiting coffee and bakery franchises to takeout and delivery all day.
The government on Friday extended the rules until September 13, saying more time is needed for sharper drops in new infections.
September 5 2020 - 9:57
Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 26.58-million, death toll at 872,903
More than 26.58-million people have been reported to be infected by the coronavirus globally and 872,903 have died, according to a Reuters tally.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
These are the top five countries in terms of Covid-19 cases:
- United States - 6,215,995
- Brazil - 4,091,801
- India - 3,936,747
- Russia - 1,015,105
- Peru - 670,145
September 5 2020 - 9:41
Zverev beats Mannarino after delay over Covid-19 protocols at US Open
Alexander Zverev feared his tie with Adrian Mannarino may not go ahead on Friday due to Covid-19 protocols but the German secured a 6-7(4) 6-4 6-2 6-2 win in a match delayed almost three hours due to talks between organisers and New York health officials.
The US Open third-round clash was originally scheduled to start at 2.30pm local time on Louis Armstrong Stadium but was pushed back while the United States Tennis Association engaged in “collaborative dialogue” with health officials.
“I was told there is very little chance that we were going to play,” Zverev said courtside after the match. “The New York State called and said he [Mannarino] shouldn’t play.”
September 5 2020 - 8:24
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,378 to 248,997
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 1,378 to 248,997, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Saturday.
The reported death toll rose by 2 to 9,324, the tally showed.
September 5 2020 - 8:03
