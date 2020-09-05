Eastern Cape man jailed for 20 years for killing his elderly mother

A 36-year-old Eastern Cape man has been sentenced to 20 years' imprisonment for killing his 74-year-old mother.

Kwanele Mqeni was convicted in the Grahamstown high court on Friday.

Police said Mqeni had been arrested for assaulting his family members at Diphini Locality, Mooiplaas Village, East London, in July 2019. He was released on warning on September 2 after his mother submitted a statement requesting his release to the East London magistrate’s court.

That night, he stabbed his mother to death.

“He also attacked his disabled elder brother, however his brother was rescued by the community members,” police said.

TimesLIVE