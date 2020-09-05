Health department wants to move Addington Hospital from Durban beachfront due to 'salt air'

The KwaZulu-Natal health department is considering moving the 141-year-old Addington Hospital from Durban's beachfront.

Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu told a recent parliamentary session that the issue of malfunctioning lifts at the beachfront facility was an ongoing problem “primarily because of the location of the hospital”.

Simelane-Zulu, it is understood, was responding to questions about the hospital's faulty lifts, which have resulted in patients sometimes having to climb the stairs of the high-rise building.

“Addington Hospital is located just opposite the sea, on the beachfront. It's in an area which has a lot of hotels.

“The building itself is quite high. The salt air that comes from the ocean affects our lifts continuously.

“The rust that is always there is what has been affecting our lifts. As a result, we are currently looking at options of moving the hospital away from where it is and building a structure that will be manageable and friendly to patients,” she said.