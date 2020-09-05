Security guard dies in foiled CIT heist in Mpumalanga

A manhunt is under way for a group of suspects who attacked a cash-in-transit van on the R38 between Barberton and Badplaas, Mpumalanga, on Friday.

According to the Hawks, the heist was foiled by the security guards, but one of the guards died after sustaining gunshot wounds.

“No money was taken, however, it is believed that some of the suspects were also injured during the confrontation.

“During the suspects retreat, they hijacked a vehicle that was in the vicinity, loaded the injured robbers before abandoning the vehicle in Barberton,” the Hawks said.

“A call is being made to hospitals, clinics, doctors and community to assist with any information that could lead to arrest of the suspects. Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the suspects is urged to call Capt Nkambule on 082 303 9872 or Capt Jacobs on 071 481 3245, or the SAPS Crime Stop number 0860010111, or submit information through the my MySAPS app or contact the nearest police station.”

TimesLIVE