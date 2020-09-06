10-year-old East London boy starts own business in lockdown

Once the leather has dried, Sebastiaan rivets the buckle in place and rubs in leather balm to finish off each product.



“It was all Bassie’s idea,” Werner said. “He made his own belt and after successfully doing so he really wanted to make more.

“We obviously helped him put things in place. His mom runs his Facebook and Instagram page and takes orders.

“I just do a quick quality check after he is done with a belt, but that’s it.”

Watching his dad — a leatherwork hobbyist — over the years, Sebastiaan has learnt a few tricks of the trade, and always attempted to make his own creations.



“I always liked to watch and to play with the scraps while my dad was working, and picked up the basic skills like that. I can’t even remember the first thing I tried to make out of leather. I think it was a bracelet,” he said.

“To me it is more fun than work. I really enjoy it and I am always excited when I’ve got a new order. I enjoy the fact that I’m making something and I like working with my hands and with tools.”

