Cops arrest suspects linked to gangs on Cape Flats

Western Cape police have confiscated drugs, a firearm and ammunition and arrested several suspects linked to organised gangs on the Cape Flats.

Police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa said officers embarked on targeted operations in Atlantis and Malmesbury on Friday evening.

Potelwa said seven suspects between the ages of 18 and 49 were arrested in Malmesbury and Mandrax tablets and crystal meth to the value of R4,100 were seized.

Police also found R10,785 cash believed to be proceeds of crime.

The seven suspects are allegedly linked to organised gangs on the Cape Flats, Potelwa said. They were charged with dealing in drugs.

Later on Friday evening, officers found a firearm and ammunition buried in the ground in Robinvale, Atlantis.

The firearm was reportedly stolen in Durbanville in 2019.

A total of 300 Mandrax tablets, dagga and a mobile card device were seized during the operation.

A 53-year-old man was arrested.

He has been charged for illegal possession of a firearm, illegal possession of ammunition and dealing in drugs.

All arrested suspects will appear in court on Monday.