COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | SA's lockdown has spawned broken marriages

September 6 2020 - 8:17

Australia's Covid-19 epicentre extends hard lockdown, gradual easing through November

Australia's coronavirus hotspot state of Victoria on Sunday extended a hard lockdown in its capital Melbourne by two weeks to the end of September as infection rates have declined more slowly than hoped.

State Premier Daniel Andrews on Sunday extended the hard lockdown, in place since August 2, to September 28 with a slight relaxation, and mapped out a gradual easing of restrictions over the following two months.

Melbourne's stage 4 restrictions, which had been due to end on September 13, shut most of the economy, limited people's movements to a 5km zone around their homes for one hour a day and imposed a night time curfew.