COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | SA's lockdown has spawned broken marriages
September 6 2020 - 8:17
Australia's Covid-19 epicentre extends hard lockdown, gradual easing through November
Australia's coronavirus hotspot state of Victoria on Sunday extended a hard lockdown in its capital Melbourne by two weeks to the end of September as infection rates have declined more slowly than hoped.
State Premier Daniel Andrews on Sunday extended the hard lockdown, in place since August 2, to September 28 with a slight relaxation, and mapped out a gradual easing of restrictions over the following two months.
Melbourne's stage 4 restrictions, which had been due to end on September 13, shut most of the economy, limited people's movements to a 5km zone around their homes for one hour a day and imposed a night time curfew.
September 6 2020 - 8:01
Lockdown pressure cooker boils away love
SA's Covid-19 lockdown has spawned a new epidemic - of broken marriages.
A company that offers online divorce and mediation services reports a 20% increase in new divorce cases after the six weeks of level 5 lockdown, and Cape Town divorce lawyer Bertus Preller said his practice had been even busier than during the usual post-holiday "divorce season" in February and March.
September 6 2020 - 7:54
China's CNBG, Sinovac find more countries to test coronavirus vaccines
China National Biotec Group (CNBG) and Sinovac Biotech Ltd said on Saturday they have each found two more countries to run late-stage clinical tests of their coronavirus vaccine candidates, as China steps up its efforts in the global race.
Serbia and Pakistan have agreed to participate in the Phase 3 trials of CNBG's vaccine candidates while Sinovac has received approval from Turkey and Bangladesh.
The two companies are seeking more data from overseas as new cases in China are dwindling.
Serbia will test two vaccines developed by CNBG's Wuhan and Beijing units, and Pakistan will test the Beijing unit's candidate, the company told Reuters.
CNBG's Phase 3 trials are expected to involve 50,000 people in about 10 countries, said CNBG vice president Zhang Yuntao. Trials have already begun in United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Peru, Morocco, Argentina and Jordan.
- Reuters
September 6 2020 - 7:52
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 988 to 249,985
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 988 to 249,985, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Sunday.
The reported death toll rose by one to 9,325, the tally showed.
- Reuters
September 6 2020 - 7:49
South Korea's coronavirus cases at 3-week low, below 200 for fourth day
South Korea on Sunday reported the smallest rise in coronavirus infections in three weeks, remaining under 200 for a fourth consecutive day as tighter restrictions cap a second wave.
The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 167 cases of the new coronavirus for the 24 hours through midnight Saturday, down from 168 the previous day.
That brings the country's total infections to 21,177 with 334 Covid-19 deaths.
Success in crushing early outbreaks was partially reversed after a wave infections among members of a church spread when they attended a political rally in mid-August.
Daily infections have hovered below 200 for four days after peaking at 441 in late August, as tougher social distancing curbs have taken effect.
- Reuters
September 6 2020 - 7:46
Mainland China reports 10 new Covid-19 cases, unchanged from a day earlier
Mainland China reported 10 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, unchanged from a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Sunday.
The National Health Commission said in a statement that all the new cases were imported, marking the 21st consecutive day with no locally transmitted infections.
The number of new asymptomatic cases rose to 17 from eight a day earlier. China does not count asymptomatic infections as confirmed Covid-19 cases.
The total confirmed Covid-19 cases for mainland China now stands at 85,122, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.
- Reuters
September 6 2020 - 7:39
SA's PPE disgrace: 'substandard' anti-Covid masks fail quality tests
Four companies have been charged and dozens more are being investigated for providing substandard personal protective equipment (PPE), which heightens the risk of spreading Covid-19 and endangers health-care workers.
The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) confirmed that alongside the police's organised crime unit, the Hawks and the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), it is investigating PPE manufacturers and suppliers for "the supply of substandard or falsified PPE" intended for use in health-care institutions, including aged-care facilities.
September 6 2020 - 7:30
Mexico records 6,319 new coronavirus cases, 475 more deaths
Mexico's health ministry on Saturday reported 6,319 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections and 475 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 629,409 cases and 67,326 deaths.
The government has said the real number of infected people is likely to be significantly higher than the confirmed cases.
- Reuters