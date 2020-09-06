Eskom downgrades load-shedding to stage 1
Eskom announced on Sunday morning that it will downscale load-shedding from stage 2 to stage 1.
The embattled power utility said stage 1 load-shedding will be effective from midday on Sunday to 10pm.
Eskom said further updates would be provided later.
This comes after South Africans had to endure stage 4 and stage 2 power cuts earlier in the week after the power utility experienced multiple breakdowns of its generation units.
Eskom said this was necessary to replenish the emergency generation reserves which were depleted this past week.
It warned the grid remained unstable and vulnerable, and urged South Africans to use electricity sparingly.
Earlier on Friday, Eskom had also announced it had summarily suspended the managers of the Tutuka and Kendal power stations, saying the country’s load-shedding crisis was being “exacerbated by serious issues of apathetic behaviour” by some top staff.