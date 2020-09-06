'I cannot sell a blessing': PE man shares water from natural spring

Soomar said he wanted to quell any concerns that he was selling the water to the community and said he could not sell a blessing.

“I do not want to profit from this. I do it because I can. I have to help, otherwise I do not know what the residents would do.”

Soomar has been helping the community with water for more than four years and said his ultimate dream was to put up tanks to catch more water and store it to provide for communities on an even larger scale.

Weekend Post visited the Malabar home and some of the residents in the queue described him as a lifesaver.

John Kerspay, from a nearby street in Malabar, said: “This is the second day without water now and we have frequent water cuts, but it has never been this bad before and the worst part is that we do not even get a warning, or the notice comes after the fact.”

Concerning Soomar, he said: “I once asked uncle how I can repay him and [he] said he wants no payment and that he would get his reward from God.

“That is the kind of man he is, and may God bless him for being a blessing to the community.”

Ravisie Adams also lives nearby and said she was grateful to Soomar because she had no transport to get to the water tanks and would not have been able to carry the containers.

“We appreciate him and his efforts. There’s so much going with water and electricity outages, but to know at least that you will have some water to cook and drink and bath with, it is a relief,” Adams said.