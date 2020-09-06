IN PICTURES | Truck crashes into hair salon, among spate of Joburg crashes
Four people from a hair salon were injured when the driver of a truck lost control of the vehicle, crashing into the busy parlour in a suburb south of the Johannesburg city centre.
This is among a spate of vehicle accidents reported by paramedics at the weekend.
The truck burst into the salon at about 9.20am on Saturday morning, in Bertha Street in Rosettenville, said Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst.
Four patrons were treated for moderate injuries, and transported to hospital.
Just after 3pm on Saturday, the driver of a sedan crashed into a wall on Oudtshoorn Street in Coronationville on the West Rand.
Herbst said the male driver, the only occupant of the vehicle, sustained moderate injuries.
Vehicle rollovers were also reported in three separate incidents.
Three people were hurt when a light delivery vehicle overturned on the M1, in the direction of Gold Reef City in Ormonde Johannesburg, just before 2pm on Saturday.
They sustained minor to moderate injuries.
At 11pm on Saturday, a woman motorist was badly hurt in an accident in Witpoortjie, Krugersdorp, when she lost control of her vehicle, resulting in a rollover.
She sustained serious injuries after being ejected from the vehicle, said Herbst.
“The patient was treated on scene by an advanced life support paramedic who managed to stabilise her. Due to the nature of her injuries, a Netcare 911 Helicopter ambulance was activated to airlift her to hospital,” he said.
On Friday night, at 11.48pm, the driver of a luxury sports car lost control of the vehicle, resulting in a rollover, on Swartkoppies Road in Patlynn, Johannesburg.
Said Herbst: “The patient an adult male sustained moderate injuries and was treated on scene before being transported by ambulance to hospital for further treatment.”
TimesLIVE