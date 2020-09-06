IN PICTURES | Truck crashes into hair salon, among spate of Joburg crashes

Four people from a hair salon were injured when the driver of a truck lost control of the vehicle, crashing into the busy parlour in a suburb south of the Johannesburg city centre.

This is among a spate of vehicle accidents reported by paramedics at the weekend.

The truck burst into the salon at about 9.20am on Saturday morning, in Bertha Street in Rosettenville, said Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst.