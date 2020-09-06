South Africa

KZN teacher charged with murder of heavily pregnant co-worker

06 September 2020 - 12:10 By Lwandile Bhengu
The charred remains of Hlengiwe Ndaba were discovered in a car in July. The mother of two was eight months pregnant.
Image: Jeremy Glyn/Sunday Times

Two people have been arrested and charged with the murder of a heavily pregnant woman in KwaZulu-Natal's Midlands.

In July the charred remains of mother of two Hlengiwe Ndaba were found in a burnt bakkie in the Winterton area, in the KZN Midlands.

“The body was burnt beyond recognition and the vehicle had bullet holes. The post-mortem revealed that the recovered remains was of a woman who was eight months pregnant,” said SAPS spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala.

On Tuesday police made a breakthrough when they arrested, and charged, a 37-year-old woman who was a teacher at the same school as Ndaba.

“She appeared before the Weenen magistrate’s court on September 4 2020. She was remanded in custody until September 10 2020,” said Gwala.

A second suspect, a 45-year-old man, was arrested on Thursday and is expected to appear in court on Monday.

The KZN department of education said that they had not yet been briefed on the matter.

TimesLIVE 

