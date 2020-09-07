Clicks store trashed, another 'petrol-bombed' as EFF protests over hair ad

The Clicks at Saveways Centre in Emalahleni (Witbank) was damaged in a suspected petrol-bombing on Monday morning, while a store in Komani was trashed by EFF protesters.

A police source in Emalahleni told TimesLIVE that there was minimal damage, with just a trolley catching fire. Management of Saveways Clicks confirmed the incident. They said they were still conducting an investigation.

This comes as the EFF is leading a protest aimed at shutting stores run by the beauty and health retailer countrywide, after an advert deemed demeaning to black hair.

The EFF in Emalahleni denies any involvement in the damage caused, and questioned whether it was even a petrol-bombing.

Colleen Sedibe from the EFF's provincial legislature in Mpumalanga told TimesLIVE that the fire could have been an electric fault.