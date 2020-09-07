COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | 'SA has been on a steady Covid-19 decline for about 3 weeks': Zweli Mkhize
07 September 2020 - 07:34
Got a new bae during lockdown? Wear a mask during sex, suggests Canada’s top doctor
“Skip kissing. Avoid face-to-face contact. Wear a mask during sex. Or engage in sexual activity alone.”
This is the advice of Canada’s chief medical officer, Dr Theresa Tam, during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Tam said it’s best to stop kissing and suggested people wear a mask to stop the spread of the coronavirus with new partners. She said the lowest risk sexual activity during Covid-19 “involves yourself alone”.
For about 3 weeks now we’ve been on a steady decline. We’ve seen other countries where they’ve had almost no cases and then there has been a second wave #POWERBreakfast— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) September 7, 2020
