South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | 'SA has been on a steady Covid-19 decline for about 3 weeks': Zweli Mkhize

07 September 2020 - 07:34 By TimesLIVE
Happy to be back in business during lockdown level 2 are flower sellers, left Faldiela Dixon and Ghaironiesa Oliver who stand at the flower market which is one of Cape Town's biggest tourist attraction in Adderley Street. September 05 2020.
Happy to be back in business during lockdown level 2 are flower sellers, left Faldiela Dixon and Ghaironiesa Oliver who stand at the flower market which is one of Cape Town's biggest tourist attraction in Adderley Street. September 05 2020.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES​

September 7 2020 - 07:37

Got a new bae during lockdown? Wear a mask during sex, suggests Canada’s top doctor

“Skip kissing. Avoid face-to-face contact. Wear a mask during sex. Or engage in sexual activity alone.”

This is the advice of Canada’s chief medical officer, Dr Theresa Tam, during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tam said it’s best to stop kissing and suggested people wear a mask to stop the spread of the coronavirus with new partners. She said the lowest risk sexual activity during Covid-19 “involves yourself alone”.

September 7 2020 - 07:29

'SA has been on a steady Covid-19 decline for about 3 weeks': Zweli Mkhize

Most read

  1. No grace period for expired car licences so motorists will be fined news
  2. At least 20 ANC Eastern Cape members to be asked to step aside as party cleans ... News
  3. A million South Africans expected to march against corruption South Africa
  4. DA leaders face charges & investigations amid battle for control of the party News
  5. If you can't get a job take your CV, and high spirits, to the streets South Africa

Latest Videos

'I am coloured, I am proud!' Eldorado schoolgirl delivers powerful poem at ...
Parties, hampers & security upgrades: 5 key points from Mokonyane's state ...
X