COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | 'SA has been on a steady Covid-19 decline for about 3 weeks': Zweli Mkhize

September 7 2020 - 07:37

Got a new bae during lockdown? Wear a mask during sex, suggests Canada’s top doctor

“Skip kissing. Avoid face-to-face contact. Wear a mask during sex. Or engage in sexual activity alone.”

This is the advice of Canada’s chief medical officer, Dr Theresa Tam, during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tam said it’s best to stop kissing and suggested people wear a mask to stop the spread of the coronavirus with new partners. She said the lowest risk sexual activity during Covid-19 “involves yourself alone”.