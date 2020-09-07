DA's Phumzile van Damme slams Clicks shutdown, says people will lose jobs

DA shadow communications minister Phumzile van Damme has opposed the “Clicks shutdown” led by the EFF to protest against the retailer's “racist” advert featured on its website on Friday.

The beauty and health retailer continues to come under fire for the advert which labelled black natural hair as “dry” and “damaged” and straight blonde hair as “fine” and “normal”.

The advert was removed from the retailer's website.

On Sunday the EFF said it would deploy its members to occupy all Clicks stores across the country and shut them down.

Among party leaders deployed is president Julius Malema, who is at Mall of the North in Polokwane in Limpopo, deputy president Floyd Shivambu, who was deployed to Sandton City in Gauteng, and secretary-general Marshall Dlamini, who was sent to Mall of Africa in Midrand.

Malema and a group of protesters wearing EFF regalia protested and sang outside the closed Clicks store in Mall of the North.