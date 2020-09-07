DA's Phumzile van Damme slams Clicks shutdown, says people will lose jobs
DA shadow communications minister Phumzile van Damme has opposed the “Clicks shutdown” led by the EFF to protest against the retailer's “racist” advert featured on its website on Friday.
The beauty and health retailer continues to come under fire for the advert which labelled black natural hair as “dry” and “damaged” and straight blonde hair as “fine” and “normal”.
The advert was removed from the retailer's website.
On Sunday the EFF said it would deploy its members to occupy all Clicks stores across the country and shut them down.
Among party leaders deployed is president Julius Malema, who is at Mall of the North in Polokwane in Limpopo, deputy president Floyd Shivambu, who was deployed to Sandton City in Gauteng, and secretary-general Marshall Dlamini, who was sent to Mall of Africa in Midrand.
Malema and a group of protesters wearing EFF regalia protested and sang outside the closed Clicks store in Mall of the North.
CIC Julius Malema at Clicks, Mall of the North #ClicksMustFall https://t.co/9rYUaRlOb6— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) September 7, 2020
Responding to calls from the EFF to close all Clicks stores, Van Damme questioned if this would be done at the expense of employees who are at risk of losing their jobs. She said staff had nothing to do with the “stupid” advert.
LMAO. And so all Clicks workers must lose their jobs because of a stupid advert they had nothing to do with? Y’all are reaching. https://t.co/OEW8SFkeKl— Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) September 6, 2020
Like women with natural hair need Julius Malema and friends to speak on their behalf. Lol.— Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) September 7, 2020
Van Damme was also critical of the lawlessness perpetuated by Malema.
“Imagine getting a criminal record because see eye see [CIC] said you must go and break the law today. I hope there will be some sense today,” she wrote in part.
Imagine getting a criminal record because See Eye See said you must go and break the law today. I hope there will be some sense today. And I truly hope no one is harmed while See Eye See sits at home in Sandton safe and secure. https://t.co/AwZNSYJUmk— Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) September 7, 2020