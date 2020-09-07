South Africa

DA's Phumzile van Damme slams Clicks shutdown, says people will lose jobs

07 September 2020 - 17:45 By Cebelihle Bhengu
EFF members danced and sang protest songs outside the Clicks store in the Mall of Africa.
EFF members danced and sang protest songs outside the Clicks store in the Mall of Africa.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/The Sunday Times

DA shadow communications minister Phumzile van Damme has opposed the “Clicks shutdown” led by the EFF to protest against the retailer's “racist” advert featured on its website on Friday.

The beauty and health retailer continues to come under fire for the advert which labelled black  natural hair as “dry” and “damaged” and straight blonde hair as “fine” and “normal”.

The advert was removed from the retailer's website.

On Sunday the EFF said it would deploy its members to occupy all Clicks stores across the country and shut them down.

Among party leaders deployed is president Julius Malema, who is at Mall of the North in Polokwane in Limpopo, deputy president Floyd Shivambu, who was deployed to Sandton City in Gauteng, and secretary-general Marshall Dlamini, who was sent to Mall of Africa in Midrand.

Malema and a group of protesters wearing EFF regalia protested and sang outside the closed Clicks store in Mall of the North.

Responding to calls from the EFF to close all Clicks stores, Van Damme questioned if this would be done at the expense of employees who are at risk of losing their jobs. She said staff had nothing to do with the “stupid” advert.

Van Damme was also critical of the lawlessness perpetuated by Malema.

“Imagine getting a criminal record because see eye see [CIC] said you must go and break the law today. I hope there will be some sense today,” she wrote in part.

Clicks store trashed, another 'petrol-bombed' as EFF protests over hair ad

The Clicks at Saveways Centre in Emalahleni (Witbank) was damaged in a suspected petrol-bombing on Monday morning, while a store in Komani was ...
News
9 hours ago

Business as usual says Clicks as EFF threatens to shut down stores

Health and beauty retailer Clicks say they have put in place contingency plans to ensure the safety of staff and customers.
News
22 hours ago

A racist ad, the backlash and an apology - how Clicks got it horribly wrong

Health and beauty retailer Clicks says it will trade on Monday despite calls by the EFF to shut down its stores over a racist hair advert.
News
10 hours ago

Most read

  1. No grace period for expired car licences so motorists will be fined news
  2. At least 20 ANC Eastern Cape members to be asked to step aside as party cleans ... News
  3. A million South Africans expected to march against corruption South Africa
  4. Clicks at Alberton mall vandalised with hammers and set alight South Africa
  5. Medical doctor arrested in KZN probe into fraudulent disability grants South Africa

Latest Videos

Clicks shutdown: Shivambu leads EFF protest in Sandton while other stores ...
'I am coloured, I am proud!' Eldorado schoolgirl delivers powerful poem at ...
X